CM, colleagues chip in for equipment to take on COVID-19

Puducherry, Mar 23 (PTI): Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said a separate fund was being created to buy basic equipment to take on COVID-19. He told reporters here that he and his ministerial colleagues would contribute a month's salary each to the proposed fund and appealed to all legislators and Members of Parliament from Puducherry to also contribute their one-month salaries to the fund.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the government employees to contribute their one-day wages to the fund. He said already the government had set apart Rs 17.5 crore to meet the expenditure, yet more was needed to equip the hospitals with adequate devices to tackle coronavirus.

The proposed fund would also be used to provide support to the weaker sections who would be devoid of sources of livelihood because of the curfew being imposed from 9 pm on Monday..

