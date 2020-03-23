Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM, colleagues chip in for equipment to take on COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:49 IST
CM, colleagues chip in for equipment to take on COVID-19

Puducherry, Mar 23 (PTI): Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said a separate fund was being created to buy basic equipment to take on COVID-19. He told reporters here that he and his ministerial colleagues would contribute a month's salary each to the proposed fund and appealed to all legislators and Members of Parliament from Puducherry to also contribute their one-month salaries to the fund.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the government employees to contribute their one-day wages to the fund. He said already the government had set apart Rs 17.5 crore to meet the expenditure, yet more was needed to equip the hospitals with adequate devices to tackle coronavirus.

The proposed fund would also be used to provide support to the weaker sections who would be devoid of sources of livelihood because of the curfew being imposed from 9 pm on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ATU puts together set of guidelines to assist in combating Coronavirus

The African Telecommunications Union ATU, a specialized agency of the African Union in the field of telecommunications, has put together a set of guidelines to assist in combating the Coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic, that every Member...

Gambhir pledges Rs 50 lakh for COVID-19 treatment equipment

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday pledged Rs 50 lakh towards COVID-19 treatment while also advocating jail terms for the offenders who break quarantine guidelines set out to stop the spread of pandemic. In a letter to Del...

Global emergency efforts ramp up as pandemic deaths soar

Global emergency efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic ramped up on Monday with more governments imposing extraordinary lockdowns, as the death toll topped 15,000 and more than one billion people were confined to their homes. From German...

Closure of railway agent service to affect employment, IRCTC revenue: IAMAI

The proposal to close railway agents for ticket booking will affect employment generated by over 3 lakh agents network and also the revenue of IRCTC, according to Internet and mobile association IAMAI. The Railways Ministry is considering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020