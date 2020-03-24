First coronavirus positive case reported in Manipur
A 23-year-old woman testedpositive for the coronavirus in Manipur, the first confirmedcase in the Northeast, officials said on Monday
The woman had recently returned from the UK,Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Director ThBhimo Singh said
She had returned to Imphal via Delhi and Guwahatiairports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Fukushima hotspots make headlines before Olympics, but what's the risk?
Olympic spotlight for Fukushima in Tokyo's 'Recovery Games'
UK benchmark gilt yields turn negative for first time
Coronavirus shock sends benchmark UK bond yields negative for 1st time
Coronavirus fear: UK stocks and bonds tumble, PM to chair emergency meeting