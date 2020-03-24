First coronavirus positive case reported in Manipur

A 23-year-old woman testedpositive for the coronavirus in Manipur, the first confirmedcase in the Northeast, officials said on Monday

The woman had recently returned from the UK,Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Director ThBhimo Singh said

She had returned to Imphal via Delhi and Guwahatiairports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.