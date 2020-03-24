Mumbai police helpline for vehicles carrying essential
To ensure smooth movement ofvehicles carrying essential commodities during lockdown,Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday set up a `Corona TrafficHelpline'
If a vehicle engaged in transportation of essentialcommodities or provision of essential services faces anyhurdle, traffic police can be contacted at 022-24937747 and24937755, an official said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday eveningannounced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain thecoronavirus pandemic.
