Cabinet approves construction of Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its approval for taking up construction of Aligarh-Harduaganj flyover by Ministry of Railways. The total length of the Railway flyover will be 22 kms. The project is expected to be completed by 2024-25 at a cost of over Rs 1,285 crore, said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here.

"At Aligarh Junction Station a branch line Bareilly-Aligarh terminates. The trains coming from Howrah side and going to Harduaganj/Bareilly cross Howrah-New Delhi main route, which is busiest section of Indian Railways," read a statement. "Due to heavy traffic, there is no path available for surface crossing of loaded goods trains coming from Howrah side and going to Harduaganj/Bareilly. This results into heavy detention of trains at Aligarh Junction. This location has become a bottleneck and is affecting the train working badly causing delays and detentions and also reducing the wagon turn round," it added.

It further mentioned that the flyover at Aligarh going over the existing Delhi-Howrah main line is an "operational necessity and is essentially required to remove the bottleneck to traffic movement." By construction of flyover connecting Aligarh to Harduaganj the delays and detentions will be avoided. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

