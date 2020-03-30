Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh CM asks PM for special package for lockdown-affected

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:48 IST
C'garh CM asks PM for special package for lockdown-affected

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate a special relief package for labourers under MGNREGS, in organized and unorganized sectors and Jan Dhan account holders to help them tide over the financial crunch due to the lockdown in force for the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to the PM on Sunday, Baghel hailed the relief package announced by the Centre on March 26.

However, a major part of the population, like landless labourers engaged in Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and workers from unorganized sectors all over the country are severely affected. Baghel requested the PM to approve a special package for such people, and suggested in the letter that Rs 1000 be transferred per month in the accounts of MGNREGS labourers and workers from unorganized sector for the next three months.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 750 should be transferred into Jan Dhan Yojna accounts per month for the next three months, his letter said. He also advised that the Centre bear the amount of provident fund contributions of the workers in the organized sector for next three months, said an official.

The lockdown, in force in the country since Wednesday, and the resultant shut down of public transport has left several lakh migrant workers in the lurch, many of them making the journey from major cities to their native villages by foot. Chhattisgarh currently has seven COVID-19 patients.

Fortunately, as of now, no deaths have been reported from the infection in the state, the CM said in the letter. Doctors and medical personnel from AIIMS Raipur and Health department are working tirelessly and monitoring the situation, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus lockdown: 500 Nepalese labourers stranded in Dharchula

Over 500 Nepalese labourers returning home from different parts of India have been stranded in Dharchula in Uttarakhand with the Nepal government shutting its doors on them in an effort to combat coronavirus. The Nepal government extended t...

Austria to make basic face masks compulsory in supermarkets

Austria will require the public to wear basic face masks in supermarkets, where they will be handed out probably from Wednesday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.As of the moment these ...

Women with psychiatric disorders less likely to have second child: Study

Women who suffer from psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia following the live birth of their first child are less likely to go on to have more children, according to a study. The study, published on Monday in...

2,506 people home quarantined in Assam's Kamrup district

A total of 2,506 people of different age groups have been advised home quarantine in lower Assams Kamrup district adjoining capital city Guwahati in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. No COVID-19 positive case has been re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020