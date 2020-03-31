Africa Oil & Power's website to help share information from energy sector
AOP is committed to communicating Africa’s energy story and has collaborated with governments in all of its African markets to ensure that its audience remains well informed about changes to upcoming events.Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:42 IST
Serving as Africa's premier platform for energy investment and policy, Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is making its website and social platforms available to help share news and information from all organizations involved in the African energy sector.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire industry is faced with unprecedented challenges. AOP will support all organizations involved in African energy in order to promote public safety and wellbeing, distribute notices and information about projects and personnel, and combat misinformation. Any organization working in the energy sector in Africa can send press releases to be published on the AOP website, free of charge.
"Good information and open communication across digital platforms are critical now more than ever. Africa Oil & Power is opening up its website and social channels to any government or company that needs to get its message out there to our global audience. We pledge to support our community and stand by the side of those organizations driving Africa's energy sector forward in 2020," says AOP Acting CEO James Chester.
AOP is committed to communicating Africa's energy story and has collaborated with governments in all of its African markets to ensure that its audience remains well informed about changes to upcoming events. The company is also expanding its suite of services to include custom digital events and content, and web and social products, and provide new free content to audiences – including a collection of Africa Energy Series special reports on Gabon, Mozambique, Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, South Sudan and more.
(With Inputs from APO)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Africa Oil & Power
- investment
- Covid-19
- energy sector
- James Chester
ALSO READ
China Jan-Feb industrial output shrinks 13.5%; investment plunges 24.5%
Abu Dhabi crown prince says authorities to stimulate investment amid coronavirus concerns
UAE to stimulate investment amid coronavirus concerns - MbZ
Asian Companies Second in the World for Emerging Technology Investment While London is the Emerging Technology Hub of Europe
Overseas investment by Indian cos in Feb at USD 2.37 bn