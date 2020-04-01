Left Menu
Development News Edition

Few devotees offer prayers from outside Jhandewalan Temple on Ashtami

Amid the nation-wide lockdown, a few devotees offered prayers from outside the Jhandewalan Temple premises on the occassion of Ashtami on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 09:58 IST
Few devotees offer prayers from outside Jhandewalan Temple on Ashtami
Visual from outside the Jhandewalan Temple premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the nation-wide lockdown, a few devotees offered prayers from outside the Jhandewalan Temple premises on the occassion of Ashtami on Wednesday. Jhandewalan Temple has been following the imposition of the lockdown in the backdrop of COVID-19 scare. Usually crowd of worshipers flock the temple, however it wore a deserted look this morning.

Meanwhile, the Jhandewalan Temple here is providing meals to the migrant workers, daily wage labourers, destitute and homeless people. The temple trust has been providing food since March 25 to poor people who have been suffering most due to the nationwide lockdown.

Several temples across the country have been closed following the pan-India lockdown. In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

100 gather for religious congregation at Rajasthan dargah, police use force

About 100 people gathered for a religious congregation at a dargah in Sarwar town of Rajasthans Ajmer district on Tuesday following which police used mild force to disperse them, police sources said. Six persons have been arrested by poli...

Former US Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe tested positive for the coronavirus.

Former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe says in a video posted on social media that he tested positive for the coronavirus. McEnroe, younger brother of eight-time major champion John, said he did a drive-through test in upstate New Yo...

Fake infrared thermometers, materials used for making sanitisers seized in Karnataka

Two persons were arrested for allegedly selling fake infrared forehead thermometers and manufacturing sanitisers illegally, police said. The Central Crime Branch police arrested the two on Tuesday night and seized a huge cache of fake therm...

UPDATE 1-Macau's gaming revenues tumble 80% in March, hit by coronavirus

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 79.7 percent in March on the year, the government said on Wednesday, as casinos reeled from a lack of visitors after the worlds biggest casino hub ratcheted up curbs to battle a coronavirus pandemic.Operato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020