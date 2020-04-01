Coronavirus: Over 200 cases registered, 4053 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown orders

Over 200 cases have been registered and 4,053 people detained for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said on Wednesday. According to the data shared by the police, 249 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Wednesday.

A total of 4,053 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 515 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they said. A total of 1,022 movement passes have been issued, police said.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

