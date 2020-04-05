Left Menu
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-04-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 23:00 IST
Goans respond to PM's appeal; light candles, diyas

Majority of Goans responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to defeat coronavirus by switching off lights in their premises for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday amid the national lockdown. Several people stood in their balconies in Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Ponda, Vasco and other cities, and lit lamps and candles. Some of them switched on flashlights of their mobile phones.

A brief blackout previled as lights were switched off except at places like hospitals and police stations. Some people even lit candles in front of holy altrs in their neighbourhoods.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP Goa president Sadanand Shet Tanvade, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane were amongst the prominent people who joined the call. PTI RPS The Prime Minister on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus. On Saturday, the chief minister urged people to switch off only lights and not power appliances.

Meanwhile, officials of the Electricity Department were on their toes throughout the evening on Sunday to ensure that there was no glitch. Goa State Load Despatch Centre (GSLDC) was monitoring the situation amid concerns over grid failure due to sudden fluctuation in power demand within nine minutes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm.

However, no impact on the power grid system was reported..

