PM greets people on Hanuman Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti, saying the life of "pawanputra" is a symbol of devotion and strength which inspires us to face every crisis and overcome it

"Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti," he tweeted

The life of "Pawanputra" is a symbol of devotion, strength, dedication and discipline, inspires us to face every crisis and overcome it, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.