Left Menu
Development News Edition

New ventilator-sharing device eases treatment of two COVID-19 patients at once

Reuters | New York | Updated: 14-04-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 01:36 IST
New ventilator-sharing device eases treatment of two COVID-19 patients at once
Representative Image Image Credit: : Wikimedia commons

A hospital in Connecticut has successfully employed a new 3D-printed device that makes it possible to modify one ventilator for use in two critically ill patients with COVID-19 who have different respiratory needs, as the coronavirus outbreak puts a crunch on medical resources.

The device was tested in patients at the Yale-New Haven Hospital, its maker, Vent Multiplexor LLC, said on Monday. Use of one ventilator for two COVID patients was reported in a New York hospital last month, but a major limitation to wider use of the approach has been that patients had to be similar in size, with similar lung function and respiratory needs.

The new device, called a vent multiplexor, allows doctors to adjust each patient's tidal volume or the amount of air moving into and out of the lungs with each breath. "These device would be used in the event that we would have entirely run out of ventilators, or would need extra capacity in a surge setting," said Peter Kahn, a doctor at the hospital and also the medical director of Vent Multiplexor.

Kahn said the hospital was making extensive preparations to meet patient needs but had not yet needed to use the device. It would monitor the situation and deploy the device as needed, Kahn told Reuters. Mechanical ventilators are used to provide oxygen to a person who can no longer breathe unaided.

States across the country have been scrambling to procure the machines, which can be the difference between life and death for patients with severe COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The ventilator is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the agency's "Emergency Use Authorization." Vent Multiplexor said it expects "tens of thousands of units" could be made available for immediate distribution once the device was authorized for use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. deficit to soar to record $3.8 trillion in 2020, budget watchdog group says

A steep economic downturn and massive coronavirus rescue spending will nearly quadruple the fiscal 2020 U.S. budget deficit to a record 3.8 trillion, a staggering 18.7 of U.S. economic output, a Washington-based watchdog group said on Monda...

American football-XFL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to coronavirus

The XFL, a reboot of the 2001 league of the same name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday a month after it had to cancel the remainder of its inaugural season because of the coronavirus outbreak. The brainchild of Vince Mc...

IMF to provide debt relief for 25 countries to help them address pandemic

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it would provide immediate debt service relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to allow them to focus their scarce resources on fighting the coronaviru...

Governors of California, Oregon, and Washington make deal to reopen economies

The governors of three U.S. West Coast states, California, Oregon and Washington, said on Monday they had reached an agreement to work together to reopen their economies and lift health restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic eases.The gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020