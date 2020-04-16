Trump threatens to adjourn U.S. Congress

Trump threatens to adjourn U.S. CongressReuters | Updated: 16-04-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 04:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to either force the U.S. Congress to formally adjourn, or return to the Capitol despite the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was frustrated lawmakers were not in Washington to confirm his nominees for federal judgeships and other government positions.
"The current practice of leaving town, while conducting phony pro forma sessions, is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis," an angry Trump told reporters at his daily White House news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- US Congress
- Washington
- White House
ALSO READ
PM Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19
PM Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump have telephonic conversation on fight against COVID-19.
Indo-US partnership is stronger than ever:PM Modi after US Prez Donald Trump thanks India for HCQ decision.
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding
Donald Trump tears into 'China-centric' WHO, considers withholding US funding