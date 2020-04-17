Eurogroup's Centeno says imagination needed to tackle coronavirus crisis, ponders EU-wide taxation

Eurogroup's Centeno says imagination needed to tackle coronavirus crisis, ponders EU-wide taxationReuters | Lisbon | Updated: 17-04-2020 01:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:57 IST
More imagination is needed to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said on Thursday, suggesting Europe should ponder introducing bloc-wide taxation.
"It's clear that we can be more imaginative," Centeno said at a parliamentary hearing in Lisbon. "There has been a huge debate in Europe and in other international forums, such as in the OECD, about taxes that may be of European nature."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mario Centeno
- Europe
- Eurogroup
- Lisbon
- OECD
ALSO READ
Energy stocks prop up European shares after coronavirus-led rout
Energy stocks prop up European shares after coronavirus-led rout
World Health Organisation: More than 95% of people who have died of coronavirus in Europe have been over 60.
WHO: Over 95% who died in Europe were over 60
EU chief proposes Europe-wide unemployment guarantee