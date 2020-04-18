Left Menu
Development News Edition

India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:24 IST
India toughens rules on investments from neighbours, seen aimed at China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India has stepped up scrutiny of investments from companies based in neighboring countries, in what is widely seen as a move to stave off takeovers by Chinese firms during the coronavirus outbreak.

India's trade ministry said in a notification dated April 17 the changes to federal rules on investment were meant to curb "opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions". It did not mention China. Investments from an entity in a country that shares a land border with India will require government approval, it said, meaning they can not go through a so-called automatic route.

"These times should not be used by other countries to take over our companies," a senior government official told Reuters. Similar restrictions are already in place for Bangladesh and Pakistan. But up to now, they have not applied to China and India's other neighbors including Bhutan, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and Nepal.

"This will certainly impact sentiment among Chinese investors. However, greenfield investments will not be impacted," said Santosh Pai, a partner at Indian law firm Link Legal that advises several Chinese companies. Australia has also said all foreign investment proposals will be assessed by a review board during the coronavirus crisis to prevent a fire sale of distressed corporate assets. Germany has taken similar measures.

A February report by research group Gateway House said Chinese foreign direct investment into India stood at $6.2 billion. China's Bytedance has plans to invest $1 billion in Indian, while automakers including Great Wall Motor Co Ltd and MG Motor, a unit of China's SAIC, have said they intend to invest millions.

Delano Furtado, a partner with law firm Trilegal, said the notification may also impact Chinese companies with existing investments in the country. "Any follow-on investments in those entities may now require approvals," he said.

India's notification also said government approval would also be needed to change the ownership of an Indian entity that had an existing foreign investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

United Kingdom seeks refund from China for faulty testing kits

The United Kingdom is trying to get their money back that they had paid to two Chinese companies for coronavirus test kits, which turned out to be faulty. Where tests are shown not to have any prospect of working then we will seek to recove...

DCGI permits import of drug with residual shelf life less than 60 pc

By Priyanka Sharma In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the countrys top drug controller has granted permission for the import of drugs with residual shelf life less than 60 per cent under special conditions. This will be effective for a perio...

Top Left leaders detained in Kolkata after protest against 'anomalies' in PDS

Top Left leaders, including CPIM state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra, were detained by police on Saturday for defying the ongoing lockdown after they staged a protest here, alleging anomalies in West Bengals public distribution system and de...

Mumbai: Actor Ejaz Khan arrested over Facebook post

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ejaz Khan was arrested on Saturday for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday. Khan was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020