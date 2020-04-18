Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some U.S. states eye economic reopening; New Yorkers told to wear masks

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:27 IST
Some U.S. states eye economic reopening; New Yorkers told to wear masks

As some U.S. states look to start reopening their coronavirus-battered economies amid protests from supporters of President Donald Trump anxious to get back to work, hardest hit New York state began mandating the wearing of masks or face coverings in public to contain the pathogen's spread. New York, epicenter of the U.S. epidemic, on Saturday reported another 540 coronavirus-related deaths for April 17, the lowest daily tally since April 1. While that was down from 630 a day earlier, it still represented hundreds more families who lost a loved one to COVID-19, the highly contagious illness caused by the virus, in a single day in one state.

Thirty-six of the deaths occurred at nursing homes, which have been ravaged by the pandemic nationwide. "It is the feeding frenzy for this virus," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

Saturday ended another week in which millions of Americans went without paychecks. More than 20 million have filed for unemployment benefits in the past few weeks alone as closures of businesses and schools and severe travel restrictions to try to curb the highly contagious virus have hammered the U.S. economy. In a bit of welcome news, Walmart Inc said on Friday it would hire 50,000 more workers at its stores, clubs and distribution centers to meet a surge in demand for groceries and household essentials from consumers forced to stay home during the outbreak.

One business deemed essential to keeping Americans fed that has been hit hard by the epidemic is meat processing plants. Facilities in South Dakota, Georgia, Iowa and elsewhere have reported hundreds of infections among employees forced to work in close proximity, prompting some plants run by Tyson Foods and Smithfield Foods to shift production or shut and sparking calls by unions for safer working conditions. Even with huge companies such as Walmart and Amazon.com Inc hiring, some Americans who live in parts of states with lower infection rates have been made restless by restrictions that have more than 90% of the country under stay-at-home orders, leading to protests this week by flag-waving Trump supporters in the capitols of Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

The demonstrations, which featured large crowds of people neither practicing social distancing nor wearing protective face coverings, angered governors who have been trying to bring coronavirus outbreaks in their states under control. Also angering those governors, all Democrats, were a series of Twitter posts on Friday by the Republican president - "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" "LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" and "LIBERATE VIRGINIA!" - that appeared to be egging on the protests.

While Trump agitates to get the country back up and running sooner rather than later as he faces re-election in November, the Pentagon announced on Saturday it was extending travel restrictions for its personnel until the end of June. Several states, including Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Florida, have said they aim to reopen parts of their economies, perhaps by May 1 or even sooner.

But health experts have cautioned that to avoid a second wave of infections as people return to work, extensive testing must be available to track infections, as well as contact tracing and antibody testing to learn who had been previously infected and might have some immunity. 'A TERRIBLE EXPERIENCE'

Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that the United States had the capacity to do a sufficient amount of testing for states to move into a phase one of reopening. However, governors and health officials in the states say there is nowhere near enough test kits and equipment available to do that kind of widespread testing.

Cuomo on Saturday reiterated that federal funding was necessary for that magnitude of testing and to reopen the economy. To help slow the virus' spread, New York has mandated statewide wearing of masks for anyone out in public and unable to practice social distancing. The rules, which cover all those using public transport or for-hire vehicles, came into effect on Friday night.

Cuomo noted that while the number of patients needing intervention to help them breathe as the virus attacks their lungs has continued to decline, some 2,000 people were still being hospitalized with COVID-19 daily. Still, there were signs of hope that the worst might be over, at least for New York.

"If you look at the past three days, you could argue that we are past the plateau and we're starting to descend, which would be very good news," Cuomo said. Other parts of the country have yet to see infections and deaths peak.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 700,000. The U.S. tally of lives lost to COVID-19 has also soared to more than 35,000. New York state accounts for nearly half those deaths. "People are frustrated, we're anxious, we're scared, we're angry," Cuomo said. "This is a terrible experience, it's disorienting, it threatens you to your core."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Active COVID-19 cases in Telangana reach 605

The active COVID-19 cases have reached 605 in Telangana, with 43 new cases reported on Saturday, said the State Health Department. No death from the virus was reported today.18 people have died due to COVID-19 while 186 others have been cur...

Radha Soami Satsang Beas helps needy, offers centres for isolation camps to fight COVID-19

Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Radha Soami Satsang Beas RSSB is supporting the needy financially and is supplying them food packets. It has offered its centres across India for shelter to migrant labourers, for isolation camps and f...

COVID-19: Drugs with less than 60 pc shelf life allowed to be imported on condition

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO has allowed import of drugs with a less than 60 per cent residual shelf life on the condition that the importers shall have to give an undertaking that ...

Denmark increases economic support to businesses hit by lockdown

Denmarks government announced around 100 billion Danish crowns 14.6 billion worth of measures on Saturday to support businesses struggling during the coronavirus lockdown. The measures include direct economic aid to businesses, state-guaran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020