BoE's Bailey says Britain should be cautious about lifting lockdown too early -Daily Mail

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Britain should be cautious about lifting the coronavirus lockdown too early.

Lifting the lockdown and then slamming the brakes on again would damage the economy even more, Bailey told the Daily Mail in an interview http://dailym.ai/3cDcvvg.

