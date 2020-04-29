New York governor takes aim at Florida Senator Scott over bailout comments

New York governor takes aim at Florida Senator Scott over bailout commentsReuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 21:39 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized Florida Senator Rick Scott for asking why the federal government should provide funding to states facing budget shortfalls, noting that New York puts more into the federal coffers every year than it gets back.
"Who is we and who is them?" Cuomo asked rhetorically at a daily briefing, referring to Scott's comments on Monday lamenting the idea that "we're supposed to go bail them out". "New York state bails them out every year." (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani in New York and Barbara Goldberg in Maplewood, New Jersey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
