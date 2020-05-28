Air France-KLM to resume flights to Italy from June 1

Air France-KLM will resume flights to and from Italy from June 1 as Europe emerges from its coronavirus lockdown ahead of the vital summer tourist season, the French-Dutch carrier said on Thursday. The group will gradually resume flights to Rome, Milan, Venice, Bologna, Florence, Naples and Bari, the company said adding that by the end of June, 78 Air France and KLM weekly flights to Italy would be operational.

"Returning to the Bel Paese is a great pride for us and confirms the importance of the Italian market for the Air France-KLM Group," said Stefan Vanovermeir, Air France-KLM East Mediterranean General Manager. He said more than 15% of its flights would be to and from Italy and the company had put in place all necessary measures to fly safely.

Earlier, budget airline EasyJet said it would not fly to Italy if Rome prolonged social distancing rules on planes beyond June 15.