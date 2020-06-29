UK PM Johnson determined to tackle obesity in Britain, says spokesman
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to tackle obesity in Britain to better prepare the country for future health crises, his spokesman said on Monday.Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 17:55 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to tackle obesity in Britain to better prepare the country for future health crises, his spokesman said on Monday. Earlier, Johnson said Britons were significantly fatter than people in most of the rest of Europe, admitting he had lost weight after contracting the novel coronavirus.
"He thinks it's a serious national issue and one that he is determined to tackle in order to better prepare the country for future health crises," the spokesman said. The government is expected to offer some detail of its obesity strategy later this year and consultation on so-called "sin" taxes is underway by the health ministry.
