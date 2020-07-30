Left Menu
Key jobless benefit at risk as U.S. Congress coronavirus talks stalled

Democrats rejected the new proposal as inadequate compared with the $3 trillion plan the House of Representatives passed in May. A source familiar with the matter said a short-term measure has been discussed, possibly for the unemployment benefits and evictions moratorium.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 01:52 IST
U.S. congressional Republicans and Democrats, struggling to reach a deal for new economic aid to those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, were sliding toward letting a $600-per-week unemployment benefit lapse, at least temporarily, when it expires on Friday. High-ranking Trump administration officials were meeting privately with Democrats on Wednesday to see whether they can bridge vast differences over the enhanced unemployment jobless benefit that began in late March. Many other issues remained, including what to do about a moratorium on housing evictions that expired last Friday.

Senator John Thune, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said lawmakers might have a better idea by the end of this week on whether there is even a chance for a deal so "that we could actually get to a package by the end of next week." Earlier on Wednesday, Republican President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to act despite the tight deadlines.

Nevertheless, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were huddling in the U.S. Capitol with top Democrats. While some Republicans talked about the need for a stopgap extension of the enhanced unemployment benefit, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced no support for doing that or leaving behind other initiatives important to her and her fellow Democrats.

"We're so far apart, we don't care. We really don't care," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for a trip to Texas, blaming Democrats. The coronavirus pandemic has killed 150,000 Americans and thrown tens of millions out of work.

On Monday, Senate Republican leaders rolled out a $1 trillion package of proposals that some in their own party have criticized as too expensive. Democrats rejected the new proposal as inadequate compared with the $3 trillion plan the House of Representatives passed in May. A source familiar with the matter said a short-term measure has been discussed, possibly for the unemployment benefits and evictions moratorium. But the amount of support for such a move is unclear because most Senate Republicans are adamantly opposed to the $600 unemployment insurance supplement and may not support even a short-term extension.

Amid the legislative infighting, Republican Representative Louie Gohmert, a Trump ally who has balked at wearing a mask, said he had tested positive for COVID-19. $3 TRILLION PASSED SO FAR

"It's abundantly clear that the Senate Republican proposal for the next phase of COVID relief is not a useful starting point" for negotiations, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told the Senate. Congress has so far passed more than $3 trillion in funding intended to ease the pandemic's heavy human and economic toll.

Democrats want to extend the $600 jobless benefit for several more months. Republicans, arguing that it discourages workers from seeking employment, have proposed temporarily reducing the federal payment to $200 a week, on top of state unemployment benefits. Other major issues at play: a Republican plan to prevent liability lawsuits against reopening businesses and schools.

Trump also wants any legislation to include $1.8 billion to build a new FBI headquarters in Washington. Members of both parties object, with Democrats saying Trump is trying to protect his Washington hotel, which is across the street from the FBI. Some of Trump's fellow Republicans said they want coronavirus aid to focus on the health crisis.

Democrats also want to help state and local governments avoid massive layoffs as tax revenues dwindle.

