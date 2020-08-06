Left Menu
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19, cancels plans to greet Trump in Cleveland

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrives in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory. A statement issued on DeWine's Twitter feed said the governor, a Republican, had no symptoms at the present time and would return to the Ohio capital of Columbus to quarantine at home for the next 14 days.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 23:00 IST
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a safety protocol to greet U.S. President Donald Trump when he arrives in Cleveland to visit a Whirlpool washing machine factory.

A statement issued on DeWine's Twitter feed said the governor, a Republican, had no symptoms at the present time and would return to the Ohio capital of Columbus to quarantine at home for the next 14 days. Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted also took the coronavirus test and tested negative, DeWine's statement said. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said alternate arrangements were being made for greeting Trump and there would be no major changes to the president's itinerary in Ohio.

"The President wishes Governor DeWine a speedy and full recovery and commends the job he’s doing for the great state of Ohio," said White House spokesman Judd Deere. At the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, Trump will tout the tariffs his administration imposed on imported washing machines in 2018, which have helped increase employment at the facility while contributing to price increases for the appliances.

Trump also plans to sign a long-awaited executive order aimed at boosting U.S. production of drugs and medical equipment, including through a "Buy America" provision requiring the government to buy from domestic firms and other measures. . Later on Thursday, Trump is due to attend fundraising events at a Cleveland-area yacht club and at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

