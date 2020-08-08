Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy urges citizens to keep guard up on virus

With Saturday's update from the health ministry, Italy's daily caseload returns to the 200-300 range of new infections it has maintained for the past several weeks.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 22:02 IST
Italy urges citizens to keep guard up on virus
With Saturday's update from the health ministry, Italy's daily caseload returns to the 200-300 range of new infections it has maintained for the past several weeks. Image Credit: ANI

Italy added another 347 coronavirus infections to its official tally, a day after it surpassed the 500-case barrier for the first time since late May. Italy had 552 confirmed cases on Friday. With Saturday's update from the health ministry, Italy's daily caseload returns to the 200-300 range of new infections it has maintained for the past several weeks.

Government officials have urged Italians to keep their guard up, given Spain, France and Germany have seen daily infections top the 1,000-mark recently after the easing of virus lockdown measures. Italian officials have blamed the new clusters largely on newly arrived migrants and Italians returning home from vacation outside their home regions. Another 13 people died on the last day, making Italy's confirmed COVID-19 death toll 35,203 — sixth highest in the world.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Frozen 3 likely to introduce Honeymaren as Elsa’s girlfriend, movie’s best storyline assured

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal allows international charter flights

Easing restrictions, the West Bengal government decided to allow international charter flights carrying Indian nationals with COVID-negative certificates to land at the airports in the state, a senior official said on Saturday. The restrict...

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 44,000, recovery surpass

Odishas COVID-19 tally crossed the 44,000-mark on Saturday with 1,643 fresh infection and the toll increased to 259 as the recovery figure surpassed 30,000, a health department official said. Twelve persons succumbed to the contagion during...

Ex-Green Berets sentenced to 20 years for Venezuela attack

A Venezuelan court has sentenced two former U.S. special forces soldiers to 20 years in prison for their part in a blunder-filled beach attack aimed at overthrowing President Nicols Maduro. Lawyers for the former Green Berets, Luke Denman a...

Buttler, Woakes lead England to 3-wicket win over Pakistan

Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes led a remarkable comeback for England in a three-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first test on Saturday. The pair went on the counter-attack at the fall of the fifth wicket and shared a sixth-wicket stand of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020