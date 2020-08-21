Left Menu
Development News Edition

Safety of health care workers remains priority: Dr Zweli Mkhize

The Minister’s comments come amid a planned picket by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) over their concerns on the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:59 IST
Safety of health care workers remains priority: Dr Zweli Mkhize
According to the Health Department, the provision of PPE for healthcare workers is monitored by the department through a digital system, whereby provinces report on their stock levels of PPE on a daily basis.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has assured health care workers that their safety remains a priority, as they continue to battle the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Minister's comments come amid a planned picket by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) over their concerns on the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers.

"As a doctor myself, I can never be detached from the experiences, concerns, hopes and aspirations of my colleagues. Our health care workers are the pulse of the COVID-19 response and therefore, it is not only our duty but our imperative to protect our frontline workers at all times. I wish to assure my colleagues of our continued commitment to constantly engage and co-operate to find lasting solutions for a healthy workforce," said the Minister on Friday.

Allaying the fears of workers, Mkhize asserted that nationally, there is enough PPE stock but acknowledged that the issues pertaining to the distribution of stock.

"This is urgently being addressed at the provincial level, hence the importance of the involvement of unions to assist with monitoring and reporting impending stock shortage, together with management, so that employers and employees can work together in a cooperative manner to protect health care workers," said the Minister.

According to the Health Department, the provision of PPE for healthcare workers is monitored by the department through a digital system, whereby provinces report on their stock levels of PPE on a daily basis.

These reports are reflected in real-time on a national dashboard. The spreadsheets from these dashboards are extracted for presentation to the Minister, the National Health Council and Technical National Health Council on a regular basis.

In a bid to secure the health, safety and wellbeing of all frontline health care workers, the department set up an Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) workstream as part of the Incident Management Team.

The Incident Management team focuses specifically on managing significant outbreaks, in the current case, COVID-19.

The OHS workstream has members from all provinces, trade unions, academic institutions and professional bodies. Working together, these members draft and provide guidelines for health and safety interventions, as well as training of healthcare workers through the National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOH).

There are OHS coordinators at provincial Departments of Health and OHS committees at provincial, district and facility levels, in line with the provisions of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, No. 85 of 1993.

These committees also have trade union representatives and monitor the health and safety of healthcare workers at their workplaces.

"Whilst we acknowledge that there may be some challenges in the functionality of these committees in some provinces, the Department of Health continues to place emphasis on the operationalisation of these committees and is working hard to ensure that these committees are in place, and function in accordance with the legislated framework," said the Health Department.

In April, the Minister requested the involvement of unions in OHS committees at provincial, district and facility levels be strengthened to ensure there is always a good flow of information between employees and management at all levels.

Additionally, unions accepted an invitation to be part of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change, which is an important and influential platform that provides opportunities to intervene on matters of occupational health.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC report on Jamia violence states police action not handled professionally, observes Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the National Human Rights Commission NHRC report did not given a clean chit to anyone in the violence that took place at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. The report also...

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 profit falls to Rs 273 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 273 crore in the quarter ended June, down from Rs 790 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations fell to Rs 2,575 crore in Q1 FY21 ...

Irish county to remain under lockdown, business body told

Irelands public health officials have recommended that strict COVID-19 restrictions should remain in place in one of the three counties where they were reimposed two weeks ago, the health minister was quoted as telling local businesses. Ire...

Bista gets NOC from MCA for likely move to Uttarakhand

Promising opener Jay Bista has been given a No Objection Certificate NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association for a likely move to Uttarakhand. We have issued him the NOC on Friday afternoon after he had applied for it earlier this week. But...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020