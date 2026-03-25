Ranchi Police Uncover Major LSD Trafficking Ring in Second Seizure

In a significant crackdown, Ranchi police seized fifty LSD patches allegedly imported from the Netherlands through the dark web. This seizure marks the second such bust in the city, underscoring the potentially burgeoning threat of drug trafficking networks exploiting digital platforms for distribution.

The parcel of illicit substances was intercepted at the Hehal post office, based on critical information obtained during the remand of two suspects, Abhishek Kumar, aged 20, and Avinash Kumar, aged 21. The duo was previously apprehended in February, marking the city's first recovery of this kind.

Kotwali DSP Prakash Soy confirmed the suspects had alerted authorities to the intended delivery of another parcel of LSD, prompting swift police action. Earlier in the year, the duo had been caught with 1.74 grams of LSD valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh, bringing to light the serious implications of LSD trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)