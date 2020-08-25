Left Menu
Development News Edition

China logs 9th consecutive day with no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes on Tuesday for the first time in eight months.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 08:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 08:22 IST
China logs 9th consecutive day with no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes on Tuesday for the first time in eight months. The daily update from national health officials, which provided data for Monday, showed the recent streak without any new locally transmitted cases stretched into another day.

There were 14 new imported cases, involving travellers returning from overseas, down from 16 the previous day. There were also 16 new asymptomatic cases - patients who are infected with the coronavirus but not exhibiting any symptoms - compared with 27 a day earlier. In the central city where the virus was first detected, Wuhan University opened its doors to more than 9,100 students on Monday.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that the university had been deep cleaned and disinfected. Students returning for on-site lectures would receive temperature checks and be required to wear a mask in the library, the agency added. Wuhan, which reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in early January, has received widespread attention for the speed at which life is returning to normal after months of robust restrictions and widespread virus testing.

Chinese state newspapers last week threw their support behind an amusement park in the city after pictures of a densely packed pool party went viral overseas amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The media reports said the party reflected the city's success in its virus control efforts. China's total number of confirmed cases stands at 84,981, including 4,634 deaths.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

James, Lakers flatten Blazers, lead series 3-1

LeBron James scored 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting and also had 10 assists and six rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers steamroll the Portland Trail Blazers 135-115 in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series on Monday night n...

Nagpur civic chief Mundhe tests coronavirus positive

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. I have tested positive for COVID19. I am asymptomatic and have isolated myself as per the protocol guidelines. Request everyone who has co...

Soccer-Manchester United defender Lindelof tackles thief in Sweden

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof made a timely intervention by chasing down a man who stole an elderly womans handbag in his home city of Vasteras on Monday, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reported. A police statement httpspolisen....

Sano, Cruz homers help Twins edge Indians

Miguel Sano belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to lift the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Nelson Cruz launched his seventh homer in 10 games for the Twins, who have gone deep eight ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020