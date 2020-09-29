Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: US CDC reports 204,328 COVID deaths; Official COVID death toll probably underestimates true total and more

New York's positive COVID-19 test rate inches up as cases climb in other states The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5%, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2020 02:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 02:29 IST
Health News Roundup: US CDC reports 204,328 COVID deaths; Official COVID death toll probably underestimates true total and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. CDC reports 204,328 coronavirus deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 7,095,422 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 36,335 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 295 to 204,328. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Sept. 27, compared with its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/33XxDcR)

Official COVID-19 death toll probably underestimates true total: WHO

The official global toll of deaths from COVID-19 probably underestimates the true total - suggesting it could be over a million already, a World Health Organization official said on Monday. "If anything, the numbers currently reported probably represent an underestimate of those individuals who have either contracted COVID-19 or died as a cause of it," Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, told a briefing in Geneva.

New York's positive COVID-19 test rate inches up as cases climb in other states

The percentage of COVID-19 tests taken in New York state that have come back positive has inched up to 1.5%, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, a worrisome trend for the former epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus epidemic. The rise in positivity in New York above the 1% target comes as 27 other states recorded increases in the number of cases for two straight weeks.

Texas county on alert over brain-eating amoeba after death of six-year-old

Texas has stepped up efforts to counter the threat posed by a brain-eating amoeba detected in the water supply of a coastal county that led to the death of a 6-year-old boy earlier this month. Governor Greg Abbott on Sunday issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County after Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic amoeba, was found in the water supply of the city of Lake Jackson in the greater Houston metropolitan area.

Positive COVID-19 test rates top 25% in some U.S. Midwest states

The number of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 is topping 25% in several states in the U.S. Midwest as cases and hospitalization also surge in the region, according to a Reuters analysis. North Dakota's positive test rate has averaged 30% over the past seven days compared with the prior week. The positivity rate has risen to 26% in South Dakota, up from 17% the previous week, according to the analysis using testing data from The COVID Tracking Project.

CDC director on pandemic: 'We're nowhere near the end' - NBC

The head of a top U.S. government health agency contradicted President Donald Trump upbeat assessment of the coronavirus pandemic, saying "We're nowhere near the end," NBC News reported on Monday. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who has been rebuked by Trump for statements on the value of masks and vaccine availability, also expressed concern that Dr. Scott Atlas - a late addition to the coronavirus task force - is sharing inaccurate information with the president.

Trump, pressured over pandemic, says states to receive 150 million tests

President Donald Trump, under pressure over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, announced on Monday the federal government would ship 150 million rapid tests to U.S. states for opening schools and ensuring safety at centers for senior citizens. "This will be more than double the number of tests already performed," he said, announcing the plan in the White House Rose Garden.

Trump's Operation Warp Speed document shows big military involvement: Stat News

The Trump administration's Operation Warp Seed vaccine programme is a highly structured organization in which military personnel vastly outnumber civilian scientists, health news website Stat News reported on Monday citing an organizational chart from July 30. The document shows that roughly 60 military officials, including at least four generals, are involved in the leadership, the report https://bit.ly/3n0HFm3 added, saying that many of them have never worked in healthcare or vaccine development.

Poorer countries to get 120 million $5 coronavirus tests, WHO says

Some 120 million rapid diagnostic tests for coronavirus will be made available to low- and middle-income countries at a maximum of $5 each, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. The wider availability of quick, reliable, and inexpensive testing will help 133 countries to track infections and contain the spread, closing the gap with wealthy ones, it said.

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rise in 27 states for two straight weeks

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States has risen for two weeks in a row in 27 out of 50 states, with North Carolina and New Mexico both reporting increases above 50% last week, according to a Reuters analysis. The United States recorded 316,000 new cases in the week ended Sept. 27, up 10% from the previous seven days and the highest in six weeks, according to the analysis of state and county data.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Azeri-Armenian conflict: Overall death toll rises to 67

Nagorno-Karabakhs defence ministry on Tuesday said that 27 of its fighters were killed in fighting with Azerbaijan forces, bringing their total military losses to 58. The overall death toll rose to 67 including nine civilian deaths -- seven...

Major US hospital chain goes offline after cyberattack

The US hospital chain Universal Healthcare Services announced in a statement on Monday local time that it has gone offline after being subject to a cyberattack, but its patient care operations have not been affected. The IT Network across U...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday all times GMT 2135 MEDVEDEV FALLS AT FIRST HURDLE AGAINFourth seed Daniil Medvedev suffered an opening round defeat for a fourth consecu...

Tennis-Fourth seed Medvedev sent packing by Fucsovics

Daniil Medvedevs miserable relationship with the French Open continued when the fourth seed was bundled out in the first round by Hungarys Marton Fucsovics late on Monday. With the time nearing midnight on a dank and near-deserted Court Suz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020