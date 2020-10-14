Left Menu
The pause comes around a month after AstraZeneca Plc also suspended trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine - which uses a similar technology - due to a participant falling ill.

Updated: 14-10-2020 02:41 IST
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson said it would take a few days and U.S. CDC reports 214,446 deaths from coronavirus and more

Here the health news roundup from the day:

Johnson & Johnson it would take a few days to hear from a safety monitoring panel

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would take a few days at least to hear from a safety monitoring panel about its review of the company's late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial after announcing that the large study had been paused due to an unexplained illness in one participant. The pause comes around a month after AstraZeneca Plc also suspended trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine - which uses a similar technology - due to a participant falling ill. That trial remains on pause.

U.S. CDC reports 214,446 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 7,787,548 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,614 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 338 to 214,446. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2SP2YJp)

Canada to review Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in real time

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday Canada's health ministry will review its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in real time, becoming the third vaccine maker to be accepted by the country for the process that may speed up approval. Health Canada is already conducting real-time reviews of COVID-19 vaccine candidates from BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc, as well as AstraZeneca.

Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern. Trump touted the Lilly drug, along with the antibody treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc that he received for his COVID-19, as virtual "cures" in a video he posted last week.

Countries turn to rapid antigen tests to contain second wave of COVID-19

Countries straining to contain a second wave of COVID-19 are turning to faster, cheaper but less accurate tests to avoid the delays and shortages that have plagued efforts to diagnose and trace those infected quickly. Germany, where infections jumped by 4,122 on Tuesday to 329,453 total, has secured 9 million so-called antigen tests per month that can deliver a result in minutes and cost about 5 euros ($5.90) each. That would, in theory, cover more than 10% of the population.

