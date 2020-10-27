Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 5-Europe enacts new curbs as COVID surges in absence of vaccine

More than 43.4 million people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and 1,158,056​ have died, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States leading the way in the number of infections and deaths. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets across Italy on Monday to vent their anger at the latest round of restrictions, including early closing for bars and restaurants, with demonstrations in some cities turning violent.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:08 IST
WRAPUP 5-Europe enacts new curbs as COVID surges in absence of vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

European governments moved on Tuesday to impose new curbs to try to rein in a fast-growing surge of coronavirus infections and provide economic balm to help businesses survive the pandemic.

World leaders face an increasingly difficult task holding the disease at bay while keeping their economies afloat as they pin their hopes on as-yet unproven vaccines. "We are dealing with exponential growth," German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told a virtual German-French economic conference in Berlin. "In Germany the number of new infections is rising by 70-75% compared to the week before."

The United States, Russia, France, Sweden, Poland and other countries have registered record numbers of infections in recent days as autumn turns to winter in the Northern Hemisphere and people socialise indoors where the risk of infection is higher. More than 43.4 million people have been infected by the coronavirus globally and 1,158,056​ have died, according to a Reuters tally, with the United States leading the way in the number of infections and deaths.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets across Italy on Monday to vent their anger at the latest round of restrictions, including early closing for bars and restaurants, with demonstrations in some cities turning violent. In the financial capital Milan, youths hurled petrol bombs at police, who responded with volleys of tear gas. In nearby Turin, luxury shops had their windows smashed and some were ransacked, leading to the arrest of 10 rioters.

In France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin warned the country to prepare for "difficult decisions" after some of the strictest restrictions currently in place anywhere in Europe have failed to halt the spread of the disease. The Czech government will ask lawmakers to extend its emergency powers until Dec. 3, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday, as it tries to stem one of the strongest surges in infections in Europe.

BRAIN FUNCTION AFFECTED There have been at least 8.54 million reported infections and 251,000 deaths caused by coronavirus in Europe so far, according to latest Reuters data. The continent registered a record 230,892 new cases on Monday, up from 67,739 on Oct. 1.

Authorities in Russia, which with 1.55 million infections has the world's fourth largest COVID-19 case load, ordered people to wear facemasks in some public places and asked regional authorities to consider shutting bars and restaurants overnight. New infections in Belgium, among the hardest-hit countries in Europe, hit a high of more than 18,000 on Oct. 20, almost a 10-fold increase from the high of a spring wave of the pandemic.

The country is expected to decide by this weekend whether a return to a nationwide lockdown is required. Even Germany, widely praised for its initial response to the pandemic, signalled concern on Tuesday over rising infections, with Altmaier saying the country was likely to reach 20,000 cases a day by the end of this week.

Spain's wine-producing region of La Rioja ordered the closure of restaurants and bars in its two largest towns for a month. A nationwide curfew has been in place since Sunday. A gauge of global stock markets fell and the U.S. dollar slipped on Tuesday as investors grappled with a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty over the impending U.S. election.

Adding to the gloomy sentiment, a new study by Imperial College London found that antibodies against the new coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population during summer, suggesting protection after infection may not be long-lasting. Recovering patients may also suffer a decline in brain function, researchers warned. In the United States, the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients is at a two-month high, straining health care systems in some states. The U.S. death toll leads the world at more than 225,300.

"Until November 4th., Fake News Media is going full on Covid, Covid, Covid," President Donald Trump, facing a tough re-election battle on Nov. 3, tweeted on Tuesday in an often-repeated refrain without offering evidence. "We are rounding the turn. 99.9%." Trump has often promoted vaccines as the answer, but none has yet won international approval. Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a vaccine after less than two months of human testing, raising eyebrows among sceptical scientists in the West.

A vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc produces an immune response in both old and young adults, the company said on Monday, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom. But only a share of the EU population can be inoculated before 2022, should a vaccine become available, EU officials said in an internal meeting on Tuesday.

The warning comes in spite of the fact that the 27-nation bloc, with a population of 450 million, has secured more than a billion doses of potential vaccines from three drugmakers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Christian groups spent $280m fighting LGBT+ rights, abortion overseas

Clarifies details of bakery case in par 6 By Rachel SavageLONDON, Oct 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Right-wing U.S. groups have put more than 280 million into campaigns against LGBT rights and abortion worldwide since 2007, almost 90 mill...

Neighbours would trust India, not China: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that Indian culture and Hindu culture is not expansionist and neighbouring countries would never feel threatened by India, but they would not feel the same way about China. While Indian culture s...

WRAPUP 6-Europe enacts new curbs as COVID surges in absence of vaccine

European governments moved on Tuesday to impose new curbs to try to contain a rapid surge in coronavirus infections and provide economic balm to help businesses survive the pandemic.World leaders face an increasingly difficult task as they ...

WRAPUP 2-France warns citizens to be cautious as anger seethes in Muslim world over cartoons

France warned its citizens in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday as anger surged over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, and the head of Russias Chechnya region said Paris was pushing people towar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020