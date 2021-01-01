South Africa: Biggest hospital of country records 'near-empty trauma units'

A morning with a near-empty trauma unit in the biggest hospital of South Africa, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital records no trauma patients, according to a report by Pindula News.

Reportedly posted on its official page on Facebook, the South African hospital uploaded pictures of the 'near-empty traumna unit' of Friday morning.

The trauma units which treat victims of gunshots, stabbing or car crashes were nearly empty. It captioned, "did you know, its the first in history of the hospital trauma rescue area has no patient on the 1st of the new year". Followed by the ban on alcohol sales in the country by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the level three restriction on New Years's Eve, it reported.

Adding further to the report, Bheki Cele, Police Minister of the area said that they had been receiving appreciation messages from medical practitioners quoting, "I received messages from doctors saying 'thank you very much, Minister, we can't see blood in our wards'.

However, in the north of the border, hundreds of people were reported partying recklessly at the music concert in Harare, in Zimbabwe on the Eve of New Year.

Reportedly commented by a Hopewell Chin'ono, a prominent filmmaker and journalist.

At a time when ALL Covid-19 hospital sections are full & nurses & doctors are struggling for PPE, the Zimbabwean authorities allowed this huge music show to go ahead where party-goers & organizers were not even wearing Masks!Zimbabweans are dying from Covid-19, yet this happened pic.twitter.com/TbsE2lf5PW — Hopewell Chin'ono #TheGoatWantsItsCameraBack (@daddyhope) January 1, 2021

"This picture of Zimbabweans partying last night in Mbare shows a nation lacking political leadership!

As you read this, ALL Covid-19 hospital units are packed with patients who tested positive.

Both prominent and ordinary Zimbabweans are dying daily and we are reporting about it, yet the Government allowed this to go ahead!

I mention political leadership because this is an opposition constituency, the MP should have attempted to stop it by even going to court or appealing to the ministry of health in order to save lives!

ZANU PF doesn't care about this, can the opposition please stand up and show leadership!

… This country will soon be inundated with sick citizens and shambolic healthcare which can't handle the crisis!"