Former Bolivian president Evo Morales diagnosed with coronavirus

Reuters | La Paz | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:20 IST
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales tested positive for the coronavirus and is getting treatment to combat symptoms, according to a statement issued by his office late on Tuesday. "He is currently stable and is receiving medical attention," the statement said, without providing details on his symptoms.

Last week, 61-year old Morales participated in group meetings with coca growers in Cochabamba in the central part of the country. The critical-care wards of major hospitals in Bolivia and neighboring Peru have been near collapse after end-of-year holidays, reflecting regional health concerns as much of Latin America struggles to secure adequate COVID-19 vaccine supplies.

While daily cases remain below last year's peak, depleted resources, weary medical workers and a recent rush of severe cases are taxing already ailing healthcare systems from Chile to Mexico, officials say. Bolivia has had 176,761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,454 deaths.

