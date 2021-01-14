Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark extends lockdown to combat more contagious coronavirus variant

In the first week of January, 3.6% of all positive cases were the more transmissible variant, up from 2.4% at the end of December. The reproduction number, a measure of how many people one person infects on average, is currently around 0.9.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 00:23 IST
Denmark extends lockdown to combat more contagious coronavirus variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Denmark on Wednesday extended hard lockdown measures by at least three weeks to limit the spread of the coronavirus, in particular a more transmissible variant of the virus that is spreading in the Nordic country.

Denmark has so far registered 208 cases of the new variant dubbed cluster B 1.1.7., which was first registered in Britain and has spread across Europe. "It is the growth that is extremely worrying," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told a news conference late on Wednesday.

"This means that we will see a situation with sharply increasing infection rates later in the winter, if the situation continues as it is now," he said. In the first week of January, 3.6% of all positive cases were the more transmissible variant, up from 2.4% at the end of December.

The reproduction number, a measure of how many people one person infects on average, is currently around 0.9. But in isolation, the figure for the new variant is around 1.2, authorities said on Wednesday. Current restrictions in Denmark, now in effect until Feb 7., include a five-person limit on public gatherings and the closure of bars, restaurants and schools.

The government has advised against any travel abroad and restricted incoming travel - curbs that were also extended on Wednesday. Denmark saw a drastic spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in December, although numbers have stabilized in the first weeks of January.

On Wednesday, the country reported 1,358 new cases and 37 coronavirus-related deaths, while the number of hospitalizations fell by 58 to 859.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France raises food sovereignty concern about $20 bln offer for Carrefour

A near 20 billion takeover approach for European retailer Carrefour SA by Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard ran into early opposition as the French government raised concerns about food sovereignty and job securit...

Cameroon army killed civilians in village raid, witnesses and lawyer say

Cameroonian soldiers opened fire on villagers during a weekend raid in the countrys southwest, killing up to nine people, including civilians, and injuring others, witnesses, health workers and a human rights lawyer said on Wednesday.An arm...

Obama-era veteran Kurt Campbell to lead Biden's Asia policy

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has picked an Obama-administration veteran, Kurt Campbell, to be his senior official for Asia policy, including the relationship with China, a spokeswoman for Bidens transition said on Wednesday. Campbell, the...

For India, Pakistan to find lasting resolution in Kashmir, says UK

The UK government on Wednesday reiterated its unchanged stance that the situation in Kashmir remains an issue for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the issue.Responding to a debate held in the House of Parliament ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021