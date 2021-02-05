Left Menu

Lockdown still needed in Denmark to combat new virus variant, experts say

One in five new coronavirus cases in Denmark was infected with the more contagious British variant in the last week of January, preliminary data showed on Friday, prompting experts to say lockdown restrictions were still necessary to curb the epidemic.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:07 IST
Lockdown still needed in Denmark to combat new virus variant, experts say

One in five new coronavirus cases in Denmark was infected with the more contagious British variant in the last week of January, preliminary data showed on Friday, prompting experts to say lockdown restrictions were still necessary to curb the epidemic. Denmark instituted hard lockdown measures in December after seeing infections rise exponentially and in particular to curb the spread of the new B.1.1.7. variant, first identified in Britain.

The variant, which Danish authorities say could be up to 50% more infectious, is expected to be the dominant one by mid-February. Denmark has registered just over 200,000 infections in total, with 2,200 corona-related deaths. But general infections numbers are one the decline. From thousands of daily infections in December, only 438 cases has been registered in the last 24 hours.

"We are down to some very low infection rates and if it were not for the darned B.1.1.7., we would be able to relax," associate professor of mathematical epidemiology at Roskilde University, Viggo Andreasen, told Reuters. The share of positive tests, which had the new variant, has risen from 4% in the first week of January to 19.5% in the fourth week, the State Serum Institute (SSI) said in a report on Friday.

An average of 49% of positive tests have been analysed for their genetic material this year. "Many people don't understand why we don't open our society," immunology professor at Copenhagen University Jan Pravsgaard Christensen told Reuters.

"And that's because those that are becoming infected now, are infected with a more transmissible virus." Just 300-400 people carrying the mutated variant is too many and could lead to explosive infection rates if lockdown restrictions are eased too early, Christensen said.

The weekly infection rate for the new variant has slowed though, according to Andreasen, and with the current restrictions in place it will not cause a new spike in infection rates, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland summons Russian ambassador over expulsion of diplomat

Poland has summoned the Russian ambassador over the expulsion of a Polish diplomat in St. Petersburg who was accused of taking part in protests against the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the foreign ministry said on Friday.The Po...

U.S. labor board denies Amazon's request to halt Alabama union election

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Friday denied Amazon.com Incs motion to halt the union election at the companys Bessemer, Alabama warehouse and its request to review the decision to hold the election by mail.The election will now...

Arunachal has highest COVID-19 recovery rate in India: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh has thehighest COVID-19 recovery rate of 99.61 per cent among allother states in India, a minister claimed on Friday.The total caseload in the northeastern state stands at16,829, while 16,765 people have recovered from the...

More Guatemalan victims identified in Mexican massacre

Three more Guatemalan victims have been identified among the 19 people killed in a massacre in Mexicos northeastern state of Tamaulipas last month, Mexican authorities said on Friday. Authorities have been working to identify the bodies usi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021