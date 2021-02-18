White House officials said Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock even as likely U.S. approval nears, while EU officials said Pfizer's vaccine supply to the bloc was about 10 million doses short of plan.

EUROPE * England's third national lockdown is helping to reduce infections, a study found, but the prevalence of cases remains high as PM Boris Johnson eyes a cautious route to re-opening the economy.

* Switzerland plans a cautious easing of its lockdown from March, while Spain will make quarantine obligatory for travellers from South Africa and Brazil. * Slovakia will ask other EU member countries for medical staff to help with the surge in cases.

* The Dutch government raced to prepare legislation to keep a nighttime curfew in place after a court ordered it to scrap the controversial measure. AMERICAS

* Countries participating in the COVAX vaccine distribution mechanism will soon receive confirmation of their first shipments, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said. * Venezuela will begin vaccinating medical personnel on Thursday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Nepal approved the emergency use of a vaccine developed by an affiliate of China's Sinopharm.

* India will make COVID-19 molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. * Nearly two thirds of Japanese firms oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics as planned, a Reuters monthly poll found.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Turkey will begin a gradual return to normal life on a province-by-province basis from March, while nationwide weekend lockdowns would be lifted in some provinces based on infection rates.

* Namibia will roll out AstraZeneca's vaccine despite efficacy concerns. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech is effective against the UK and South African variants, the vaccine's Brazilian partner said. * Researchers urged governments to delay administering the second dose of Pfizer vaccine, which they said had an efficacy of 92.6% after the first dose.

* The coronavirus variant first identified in the UK does not cause more severe disease in children than variants circulating earlier in 2020, new data suggested. * Britain became the first country to give the go-ahead for human challenge trials in which volunteers will be deliberately exposed to COVID-19.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The pandemic led to a U.S. housing boom and reduced credit card debt, according to a report by the New York Federal Reserve.

* Asian stocks fell as investors locked in profits on sectors that have outperformed recently in a sign of growing caution about the recent rally in global equities. * U.S. retail sales rebounded sharply in January after households received additional pandemic relief money from the government.

* Australian employment rose for a fourth straight month in January and the jobless rate fell by more than expected. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; editing by Nick Macfie and Sriraj Kalluvila)

