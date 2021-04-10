Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-04-2021 08:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 08:04 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Saturday.

Bhagwat was admitted to the COVID-19 ward on Friday, hospital sources said. He is stable and under observation, they added.

An RSS functionary also confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.

