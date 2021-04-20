Left Menu

Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:44 IST
Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Swedes under 65 vaccinated with one shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be given a different vaccine for the second dose, the Swedish Health Agency said on Tuesday.

Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare but serious blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. Sweden later resumed use but only for people aged 65 or above.

"People under the age of 65 who have already received a dose of Vaxzevria should instead be offered a second dose of so-called mRNA vaccines, such as PfizerBiontech or Moderna," the Health Agency said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh eyeing Russia's Sputnik vaccine production to overcome supply shortage from India

Russia has proposed to manufacture its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh in collaboration with local pharmaceutical firms under a co-production arrangement while Dhaka is searching other sources apart from India amidst a spike in inf...

Kremlin critic Navalny in solitary ward on glucose drip, says lawyer

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has been on a hunger strike in prison since the end of March, is in a solitary ward at a prison hospital specialising in tuberculosis treatment, one of his lawyers wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.Vadim ...

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League IPL here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. At the time of the toss, Rohit said We are gonna bat first. We have m...

Chad leader Idriss Deby, Western ally against militants, killed in battle, son takes over leadership with army officers

Chads President Idriss Deby, who ruled his country for more than 30 years and was an important Western ally in the fight against Islamist militants in Africa, has been killed on the frontline in a battle against rebels in the north.Debys so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021