Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose

Swedes under 65 to be given alternative to AstraZeneca vaccine for second doseReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:44 IST
Swedes under 65 vaccinated with one shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be given a different vaccine for the second dose, the Swedish Health Agency said on Tuesday.
Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare but serious blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. Sweden later resumed use but only for people aged 65 or above.
"People under the age of 65 who have already received a dose of Vaxzevria should instead be offered a second dose of so-called mRNA vaccines, such as PfizerBiontech or Moderna," the Health Agency said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sweden
- Moderna
- Vaxzevria
- AstraZeneca
ALSO READ
Sweden reports 21,802 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths since Thursday
Sweden to bring in banks in next stage of e-krona project
Sweden reports 21,802 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths since Friday
Sweden registers 6,814 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths on Wednesday
US women face Sweden as they prepare for Olympics