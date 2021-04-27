Vital medical supplies began to reach India on Tuesday as hospitals starved of life-saving oxygen and beds turned away coronavirus patients, and a surge in infections pushed the death toll towards 200,000. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Some Russians who have taken COVID-19 antibody tests and found their antibodies have fallen are having third and fourth shots of the Sputnik V vaccine, but researchers in the country suggest they are unnecessary. * The number of new cases in Sweden has decreased in the past week, but infections are still at a high level and it is too early to say whether the trend will continue, the Health Agency said.

* Finland should end its COVID-19 state of emergency as infection rates decline, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said, adding that the issue would go before parliament. * Denmark aims to start local production of coronavirus vaccines in 2022, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, after previously expressing concern over the European Union's handling of vaccine procurement.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China said it had offered help to South Asian countries in accessing vaccines but India did not attend a regional video-conference on the matter, although it is currently suffering the world's worst wave of the pandemic.

* Bangladesh approved the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use. * Japan will open a mass vaccination centre in central Tokyo next month, part of the country's bid to speed up its inoculation campaign as the Olympic Games looms.

* Hong Kong will reopen bars and nightclubs from April 29 for people who have been vaccinated and use a government mobile phone application. * Thailand reported 15 new coronavirus deaths, setting its daily record for the third time in four days.

AMERICAS * Some U.S. lawmakers and wealthy technology executives have joined forces to boost aid to India as it grapples with a severe spike in infections.

* Canada will send the armed forces and Red Cross to Ontario to help the country's most populous province as it struggles to cope with a surge in hospitalizations from COVID-19. * The United States will start to share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine with other countries as soon as the next few weeks.

* The Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave of the virus. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Around 250 tour guides from Kenyan national parks lined up in downtown Nairobi to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, as part of a government effort to revive the tourism sector. * Health authorities are reallocating around 75% of Democratic Republic of Congo's 1.7 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses to other African countries to make sure they're used before they expire.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization said it was still in discussions about the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine and had not yet set a date to evaluate the shot's clinical data for possible emergency use listing.

* Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday it will give India at least 450,000 vials of its antiviral drug remdesivir and help boost production. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Shares eased from record peaks on Tuesday as optimism about a global economic recovery was dented by caution before a policy decision by the Federal Reserve and earnings updates from a number of blue-chip companies. * German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called the European Union's 750 billion euro ($905.85 billion) recovery fund, intended to kick-start the economy hit hard by COVID-19, a groundbreaking step for the 27-nation bloc.

