Brazil to cancel Indian vaccine deal amid graft allegations, CNN Brasil reports
Brazil's Health Ministry will cancel a contract for Covaxin vaccines developed by India's Bharat Biotech that has faced accusations of irregularities, CNN Brasil reported on Tuesday. The Covaxin contract has become a headache for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after whistleblowers went public with concerns over irregularities in the 1.6 billion reais ($324 million) deal.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil's Health Ministry will cancel a contract for Covaxin vaccines developed by India's Bharat Biotech that has faced accusations of irregularities, CNN Brasil reported on Tuesday. The Covaxin contract has become a headache for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after whistleblowers went public with concerns over irregularities in the 1.6 billion reais ($324 million) deal. One Health Ministry official said he personally alerted the president about his concerns.
The Health Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 4.9403 reais)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil reports 827 more COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19 has created an 'ecosystem' of innovation in India: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Brazil's Bolsonaro asks Pfizer to speed up COVID vaccine delivery
With 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, India sees lowest spike in 75 days
Deakin University PhD graduate is working to improve rehabilitation care following knee replacement surgery in India