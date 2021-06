Brazil to cancel Indian vaccine deal amid graft allegations, CNN Brasil reports

Brazil's Health Ministry will cancel a contract for Covaxin vaccines developed by India's Bharat Biotech that has faced accusations of irregularities, CNN Brasil reported on Tuesday. The Covaxin contract has become a headache for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro after whistleblowers went public with concerns over irregularities in the 1.6 billion reais ($324 million) deal. One Health Ministry official said he personally alerted the president about his concerns.

The Health Ministry did not respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 4.9403 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)