UK reports 39,906 new COVID cases and 84 deaths on Thursday

Britain recorded 39,906 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, down from 44,104 a day earlier, and 84 deaths, up from the 73 reported the previous day, official data showed. Daily positive cases have been broadly rising in Britain for a month but a rapid vaccination programme appears to have weakened the link between infections and deaths, with daily fatalities remaining at relatively low levels.

The data also showed that 46.43 million people have had a first dose of the vaccine and 36.59 million have had two.

Advertisement

Also Read: Britain's Lloyds enters private rental market

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)