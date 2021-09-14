Left Menu

Vaccines minister Zahawi says UK had right to end Valneva deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:38 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday that the British government had the right to cancel a deal with French drugmaker Valneva to supply a COVID-19 vaccine and had told the company it had done so.

"There are commercial sensitivities around this but we have a right to cancel the Valneva vaccine and that's what we've informed the company we would do," Zahawi said.

Valneva said on Monday that Britain had ended a 1.4 billion euro ($1.65 billion) vaccine supply deal because it had alleged that the company was in breach of its obligations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

