Vaccines minister Zahawi says UK had right to end Valneva deal
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday that the British government had the right to cancel a deal with French drugmaker Valneva to supply a COVID-19 vaccine and had told the company it had done so.
"There are commercial sensitivities around this but we have a right to cancel the Valneva vaccine and that's what we've informed the company we would do," Zahawi said.
Valneva said on Monday that Britain had ended a 1.4 billion euro ($1.65 billion) vaccine supply deal because it had alleged that the company was in breach of its obligations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain reports lowest number of COVID cases in nearly 3 weeks
Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 1.8% over past week
Britain did not push to leave gate at Kabul Airport open before blast, says Raab
Entertainment News Roundup: Britain considers tougher standards for on-demand TV; Woman testifies about R. Kelly prodding her to have sex and more
On French Mediterranean, invasive blue crab wreaks havoc on local molluscs