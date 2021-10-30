Left Menu

Italy reports 37 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 4,878 new cases

Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 33 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,878 from 5,335. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 346 from a previous 349. Some 477,352 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 474,778, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:58 IST
Italy has registered 132,074 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.77 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,707 on Saturday, up from 2,658 a day earlier. There were 20 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 18 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 346 from a previous 349.

Some 477,352 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 474,778, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

