Italy reports 36 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 7,569 new cases

Italy reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 53 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,569 from 8,544. Italy has registered 132,775 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,647 on Sunday, up from 3,597 a day earlier. There were 29 new admissions to intensive care units against 39 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 458 from a previous 453.

Some 445,593 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 540,371, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)