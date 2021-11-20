Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases
Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 48 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,555 from 10,544. Italy has registered 133,131 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world.
Italy has registered 133,131 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.9 million cases to date. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - rose to 4,250 on Saturday from 4,145 on Friday.
There were 50 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 39 on Friday. A total of 512 patients are currently in intensive care. Some 574,812 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 534,690, the health ministry said.
