S.Korea curbs arrivals from 8 southern African countries over new coronavirus variant

South Korea said on Saturday it will restrict arrivals from South Africa and seven other nations over concern about a new COVID-19 variant identified in the region.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that from Nov. 28 the issuance visas for those from eight nations in southern Africa would be restricted while South Korean citizens returning from the region would be quarantined.

The eight countries subject to the new restrictions are South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

