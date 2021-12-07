Science News Roundup: France to mimic Musk with own SpaceX-style launcher, minister says; Omicron may raise re-infection risk; booster protection documented and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine

Argentina has approved Russia's one-dose Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday, citing Argentina's health ministry. Argentina was one of the first countries to widely use Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, but delays in deliveries led the country in August to offer second doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to citizens who received a first dose of Russia's Sputnik V.

Omicron may raise re-infection risk; booster protection documented

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Re-infection risk may be higher with Omicron variant

South Africa's Biovac to start making Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in early 2022 - exec

South Africa's Biovac Institute will start making Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine early next year after receiving the drug substance from Europe, a Pfizer executive said on Monday. Biovac's "fill and finish" deal with Pfizer, announced in July, will make it one of the few companies processing COVID-19 shots in Africa, where many countries have struggled to access sufficient doses during the pandemic.

France to mimic Musk with own SpaceX-style launcher, minister says

European space company ArianeGroup will develop a reusable mini-launcher to compete with the likes of Elon Musk's SpaceX, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. The launcher "must be able to be operational in 2026", Le Maire said during a trip to the ArianeGroup site at Vernon in Normandy, where the engines of Ariane rockets are tested.

