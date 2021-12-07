Left Menu

Forty new cases of COVID-19 in national capital, one fatality

The national capital reported 40 cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.The authorities had not shared the health bulletin on Monday.

Forty new cases of COVID-19 in national capital, one fatality
The authorities had not shared the health bulletin on Monday. This is the first death due to the disease in the capital in December. The city recorded seven deaths due to the infection in November. Four people had succumbed to the viral disease in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,41,398. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,099.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 4,64,81 tests, including 43,902 RT-PCR ones, on Sunday. There are 344 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 153 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 86.

On Monday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation arising out of the Omicron variant and ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the national capital. Delhi reported its first case of Omicron on Sunday with a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man, who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, testing positive.

The patient, a resident of Ranchi, had traveled from Tanzania to Doha and from there to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg, South Africa, for a week. The person has mild symptoms.

