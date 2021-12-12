COVID-19: All eligible citizens fully vaccinated in Ratlam city, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said all eligible people in the state's Ratlam city have received both the doses of vaccine against coronavirus.

The state government is taking all steps to tackle the possible third wave of the viral infection, Chouhan told reporters here on Saturday night.

"Ratlam city has created a record in MP with all its (eligible) inhabitants receiving the second dose of vaccine against coronavirus. In the rural areas of Ratlam district, 90 per cent population has taken the second jab,'' he said. The CM said Ratlam, located about 290 km from the state capital Bhopal, is soon heading towards becoming the state's first district in terms of the entire eligible population being fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,337 with the addition of 15 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 with no new fatality reported, a health official earlier said.

To a question on the state panchayat elections slated next year, the chief minister claimed the opposition Congress wants to get the polls stayed. "We want to hold the long due panchayat polls soon,'' he said. Chouhan said elected representatives from rural parts of the state would pave the way for faster development in their areas.

A notification to hold the gram panchayat elections next year in Madhya Pradesh was issued on December 4.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected a plea in a clutch of petitions seeking interim stay on the process of holding the gram panchayat elections in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)