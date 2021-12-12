Left Menu

COVID-19: All eligible citizens fully vaccinated in Ratlam city, says MP CM

The CM said Ratlam, located about 290 km from the state capital Bhopal, is soon heading towards becoming the states first district in terms of the entire eligible population being fully vaccinated.On Saturday, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,337 with the addition of 15 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 with no new fatality reported, a health official earlier said.To a question on the state panchayat elections slated next year, the chief minister claimed the opposition Congress wants to get the polls stayed.

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 12-12-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:06 IST
COVID-19: All eligible citizens fully vaccinated in Ratlam city, says MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said all eligible people in the state's Ratlam city have received both the doses of vaccine against coronavirus.

The state government is taking all steps to tackle the possible third wave of the viral infection, Chouhan told reporters here on Saturday night.

"Ratlam city has created a record in MP with all its (eligible) inhabitants receiving the second dose of vaccine against coronavirus. In the rural areas of Ratlam district, 90 per cent population has taken the second jab,'' he said. The CM said Ratlam, located about 290 km from the state capital Bhopal, is soon heading towards becoming the state's first district in terms of the entire eligible population being fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,337 with the addition of 15 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 with no new fatality reported, a health official earlier said.

To a question on the state panchayat elections slated next year, the chief minister claimed the opposition Congress wants to get the polls stayed. "We want to hold the long due panchayat polls soon,'' he said. Chouhan said elected representatives from rural parts of the state would pave the way for faster development in their areas.

A notification to hold the gram panchayat elections next year in Madhya Pradesh was issued on December 4.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday rejected a plea in a clutch of petitions seeking interim stay on the process of holding the gram panchayat elections in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021