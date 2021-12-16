Left Menu

Italy reports 123 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 26,109 new cases

Italy reported 123 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 129 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 26,109 from 23,195.

Italy reported 123 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 129 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 26,109 from 23,195. Italy has registered 135,301 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.3 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 7,338 on Thursday, up from 7,309 a day earlier. There were 101 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 84 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 917 from a previous 870.

Some 718,281 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 634,638, the health ministry said.

