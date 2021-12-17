Eight new Omicron patients found in Maharashtra, tally rises to 48
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra on Friday recorded eight new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the total of such cases in the state to 48, the health department said.
"As per the report given by the National Institute of Virology today, eight more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state,'' an official release said.
Of these, six patients were from Pune, one was from Mumbai and another from Kalyan-Dombivli (satellite towns near Mumbai), it said.
All eight new Omicron patients were male and aged between 29 to 45 years, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-U.S. CDC Has Acknowledged That It Was Looking At Additional Potential Cases Of Omicron Variant, But Did Not Indicate How Many - Politico
FOREX-Aussie, rand flounder as Omicron spooks investors
Alpine skiing-Bad weather, Omicron threaten to disrupt World Cup calendar
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick up but Omicron worries leave markets on edge
S.Korea hits new COVID-19 record, halts quarantine exemptions to block Omicron