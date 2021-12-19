Italy reports 97 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 24,259 new cases

Italy reported 97 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 123 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 24,259 from 28,064.

Italy has registered 135,641 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

It has reported 5.389 million cases to date.

