Germany hands over 460,000 non-surgical sterile face masks to Mauritius

The Consul of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mr Marius Schneider, handed over, today, some 460,000 non-surgical sterile face masks on behalf of the German Government, to the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, during a ceremony held in Port Louis.

In his address on the occasion, Dr Jagutpal expressed gratitude to the German Government for the donation of the face masks and emphasised that this spirit of mutual assistance is essential to the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and expressed hope that it will continue to prevail.

He stated that the medial consumable will allow the Ministry to maintain the proper management of COVID-19 patients and ensure that frontline workers are well-equipped to protect themselves.

On that score, the Health Minister underpinned the central role of the World Health Organisation in providing constant assistance and support to Mauritius in its preparedness strategies, whether in the procurement of vaccines, in the training of personnel or in the acquisition of medical supplies.

Dr Jagutpal further stressed that the COVID-19 battle cannot be won in isolation, but necessitates a collective and global effort. He added that developed countries have a definite edge in ensuring the health and wellness of their respective population and frontline workers. Germany, he said, is undoubtedly among the countries that have understood the urgency and the need to allow all countries to have the same level of preparedness to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

As for Mr Schneider, he underlined that the wearing of face masks is a key protective measure in the fight against COVID-19, along with sanitary precautions and vaccination. He expressed hope that this donation will contribute to the Government's efforts in its fight against the pandemic.

In addition, he lauded the ongoing COVID-19 national vaccination being spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and expressed gratitude to the Government of Mauritius for making the campaign accessible to foreign residents. He also urged all Mauritians to wear properly fitted face masks.

